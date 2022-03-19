Starting Monday, March 21st, all of Mexico will go green on the epidemiological traffic light

Starting this Monday, March 21st and for the next two weeks, Mexico will be at the lowest level of risk for COVID-19, when the epidemiological traffic light will turn green in the 32 states of the country.

(Gob.mx/salud).- This is the first time in two years of the pandemic that this parameter has registered this condition since its launch and while there are significant outbreaks in Europe and Asia due to the BA.2 subvariant of the Ómicron strain, considered highly contagious.

The implementation of the traffic light occurred in June 2020, when the health authorities placed 16 states in red and the rest in orange; It was not until September of that year that Campeche became the first state in the country to change to green.

According to their daily technical report for the health contingency, the national health authorities detailed that the hospital network registers a 96 percent reduction in occupancy in relation to the highest point of the epidemic, which occurred in January 2021.

Despite this situation, the Ministry of Health urged the population to continue maintaining basic prevention measures and, if they present symptoms, isolate themselves for seven days to avoid further contagion.

The average occupancy of general beds in hospitals stands at 8 percent and that of intensive care at 5 percent, with a downward trend.

As for the vaccination campaign, a total of 188,160,158 doses have been applied in the 32 states since December 24, 2020.

On February 28th, 2022, Mexico registered two years since the first confirmed case of coronavirus, and did so as the fifth country in the world with the most deaths.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments