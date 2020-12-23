  • Campeche,
  • Feature,
  • Headlines,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Yucatan

    • As the Tren Maya advances, thousands of new archaeological vestiges are discovered.

    By on December 23, 2020

    So far, 17,756 archaeological vestiges have been found.

    YUCATAN PENINSULA (Times Media Mexico) – With the Mayan Train works, 17 thousand 756 registered vestiges have been found, and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has finished ruling 38 of the 172 kilometers that the stretch three runs from Calkiní, Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatán.

    Construction of Mayan train tracks through the jungle.

    The INAH has worked with new technologies to generate studies that guarantee the region’s archaeological protection, highlighting that, in case the more than 1,500 archaeological sites located in section 3 are susceptible to affectation, a change in the route of the road will be proposed.

    In the Mayan Train’s weekly report, it was announced that the presidential visit was carried out together with the builders and the team that make up this project, and the companies committed to implementing a quarterly plan to increase production to comply with the work in time and form.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO