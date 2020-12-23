As the Tren Maya advances, thousands of new archaeological vestiges are discovered.

So far, 17,756 archaeological vestiges have been found.
YUCATAN PENINSULA (Times Media Mexico) – With the Mayan Train works, 17 thousand 756 registered vestiges have been found, and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has finished ruling 38 of the 172 kilometers that the stretch three runs from Calkiní, Campeche, to Izamal, Yucatán.
The INAH has worked with new technologies to generate studies that guarantee the region’s archaeological protection, highlighting that, in case the more than 1,500 archaeological sites located in section 3 are susceptible to affectation, a change in the route of the road will be proposed.
In the Mayan Train’s weekly report, it was announced that the presidential visit was carried out together with the builders and the team that make up this project, and the companies committed to implementing a quarterly plan to increase production to comply with the work in time and form.
Reporte de #AvancesTrenMaya 18/157— Tren Maya (@TrenMayaMX) December 21, 2020
Tramo 1: avance en obras de drenaje y construcción de pasos vehiculares
Tramo 2: avance en corte y terraplén
Tramo 3: el @INAHmx dictaminó 38km de vía
Tramo 4: avance en elaboración de subrasante
El Tren Maya avanza pic.twitter.com/B3GPmMxaiH
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
