‘Carrera del Mar’ will cross the Jurassic Trail in Chicxulub

Athletic and sport events are reactivated in Yucatán, after the coronavirus pandemic stopped massive events of this nature, and in April the “Carrera del Mar” will take place in Progreso. .

Mérida, Yucatán.- On April 10th, the Carrera del Mar will be held in Progreso, which will take place along the new Jurassic path and will begin at the Chicxulub Puerto beach community.

The coordinator of the Carrera del Mar, Romualdo Tec Paredes, and Dulce Soberanis Gambia, sports councilor of the Progreso City Council made the official announcement.

The race is 10 kilometers long, and there is also a 5-kilometer walk, leaving at 6:30 am, and the authorities are expecting more than 800 participants.

The award will be one thousand pesos for the first place, 500 and 300 pesos for the second and third; in the free, master and veteran categories.

Registration for the event costs 250 pesos and can be done online at dashport.run

Navy Marathon in Progreso

Likewise, after 2 years of not being held, the “Maratón de la Marina” will be held on June 5th on the Progreso boardwalk, leaving from the Chicxulub Crater Museum.

The distance of the route is 42,195 kilometers for the marathon, and 21,097 kilometers for the half marathon.

Likewise, there will be free categories: 18 to 29 years old, submaster; 30 to 39 years old, master’s degree; 40 to 49 years old, veterans; 50 to 59 years old, veterans plus; 60 years and older.

In wheelchairs: single mixed category and relays: single mixed category.

The event will be limited to 500 athletes for the marathon, 150 relay teams and 1,100 participants for the half marathon.

As for the prizes, there will be an economic purse for 325,000 pesos, with a prize sum of 30,000 pesos for the first place in the competition.

The venues for registration are the “Salvador Alvarado” Stadium, “Kukulcán” Sports Complex, and Planeta Maratón, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments