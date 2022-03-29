Mexico’s Supreme Court rules against Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero ￼

Mexico’s Supreme Court has dealt a sharp rebuff to the country’s attorney general, ruling that his efforts to lock up his in-laws violated the law.
The ruling made on Monday, March 28th, freed the common-law wife of the deceased brother of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero and her daughter.
Gertz Manero had both women charged, and the daughter locked up in the Santa Marta Acatitla women’s prison in CDMX for over a year, claiming they failed to give his 82-year-old terminally ill brother Federico Gertz, adequate medical attention back in 2015.
It is not the first time Gertz Manero has pressed personal matters while acting as the country’s top prosecutor. He tried to lock up 31 academics from the National (Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología: CONACYT) for receiving $2.5 million in government science funding.
Who is Alejandro Gertz Manero?
Alejandro Gertz Manero is a Mexican lawyer, politician, and current Attorney General of Mexico.
He served as Secretary of Public Security during part of Vicente Fox’s administration (2000-2006). From 2009 to 2012 he served as Representative of the LXI Legislature of the Mexican Lower Chamber of Congress for the State of Mexico.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Greenpeace activists immobilized machinery used to build the Maya Train in Quintana Roo
Activists from the international group Greenpeace.
-
3 high-end cruise ships arrive in Progreso, and the port is expecting more arrivals
The port of Progreso has become.
-
Yucatan state government helps Maya speakers and migrants to complete their basic education
The Institutes for the Education of.
-
Foreign doctor found dead in Mérida’s Gran San Pedro Cholul subdivision
Lying in his bed and lifeless,.
-
Tragic Sunday: One man drowns in Chelem, and another one dies in the streets of downtown Merida
A man drowned on the beach.
-
Traffic accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway leaves several injured
At least 7 injured, including one.
-
Woman in serious condition after being hit by a bus in downtown Mérida, Yucatán
The accident, which seriously affected a.
-
The city council works for a greener Mérida
Through the “Arbolízate” program the municipal.
-
Psychologists will monitor how children are re-adapting to face-to-face classes
The College of Psychologists of Yucatan.
-
Suicide rate in Yucatan is concentrated in young people between 25 and 29 years old
The age group between 25 and.
Leave a Comment