Mexico’s Supreme Court rules against Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero ￼

Mexico’s Supreme Court has dealt a sharp rebuff to the country’s attorney general, ruling that his efforts to lock up his in-laws violated the law.

The ruling made on Monday, March 28th, freed the common-law wife of the deceased brother of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero and her daughter.

Gertz Manero had both women charged, and the daughter locked up in the Santa Marta Acatitla women’s prison in CDMX for over a year, claiming they failed to give his 82-year-old terminally ill brother Federico Gertz, adequate medical attention back in 2015.

It is not the first time Gertz Manero has pressed personal matters while acting as the country’s top prosecutor. He tried to lock up 31 academics from the National (Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología: CONACYT) for receiving $2.5 million in government science funding.

Who is Alejandro Gertz Manero?

Alejandro Gertz Manero is a Mexican lawyer, politician, and current Attorney General of Mexico.

He served as Secretary of Public Security during part of Vicente Fox’s administration (2000-2006). From 2009 to 2012 he served as Representative of the LXI Legislature of the Mexican Lower Chamber of Congress for the State of Mexico.







