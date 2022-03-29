Yucatan state government helps Maya speakers and migrants to complete their basic education

The Institutes for the Education of Adults of the State of Yucatan (IEAEY) and for the Development of the Mayan Culture agreed to work in a coordinated manner so that Mayan-speakers and migrants who are in a situation of educational exclusion become literate and complete their education.
(IEAEY).- Mérida, Yucatán, March 29, 2022.- At the agreement signing ceremony to formalize the agreement, the teacher Rosa Adriana Díaz Lizama, general director of the IEAEY, reported that there is work pending with the Mayan-speaking population of Yucatán. Our task is to help everyone, but especially the most vulnerable people, those who have fewer opportunities, she stressed.
In this sense, she anticipated that with the support of Indemaya, the effort will be redoubled to serve Mayan-speaking people in their own language. In this regard, the director of the Institute for the Development of Mayan Culture, Eric Villanueva Mukul, indicated that 25% of Yucatecans speak Mayan and that the largest Mayan-speaking population is found in 40 municipalities of the State.
In this regard, the state government official revealed that the IEAEY has a Spanish-Maya dictionary prepared by a teacher from the same Institute, which has become an important tool for literacy.
Rosa Adriana Díaz also announced that next month the “Education Without Borders” program and the Learn INEA tool will be launched, through which migrants who are in the United States and who do not have basic education will be able to study online.
“The objective is for them to study module by module, in their own schedules, either by cell phone, tablet or computer, so that they can certify their primary and secondary education”, explained the director of the IEAEY. She added that migrants will receive their certificates by email.
The agreement signing ceremony was held at the IEAEY facilities, on Calle 62 between 65 and 67, downtown Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
