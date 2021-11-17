“Welcome to the most planned and organized Tourist Tianguis” Governor Mauricio Vila

“Welcome to the most planned and organized Tourist Tianguis”, stated the governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, to start the opening ceremony at the International Congress Center, at 1:30 pm.

He thanked the federal government for its support, recalling that at his request, Yucatán was included in the Maya Train route through the federal secretary of tourism, Miguel Torruco.

He recognized that the railway project will help bring tourism from the important tourism hub that is Quintana Roo.

“Yucatán grew at 11 percent in the economy and 15 months later, 8 thousand new jobs were generated, more than before the pandemic,” said the governor.

Also, he stressed that this development cannot be concentrated only in the cities, but in the municipalities, today half of these investments are being generated in the interior of the state.

“For many years we saw a tourist model where there were large hotel areas with many luxuries; but two blocks back, areas of very high marginalization, where the families that work in these tourist destinations live, ”said Vila Dosal.

The governor said that the Tianguis Turístico in Mérida was a dream of more than 10 years: “I want to tell you that the road to get to this Tianguis was not easy. When I was governor-elect, I was talking with Miguel Torruco, who was also the elected Tourism Secretary in 2018, before we took office, and I told him: Miguel, we have been trying to host the Tianguis Turístico for more than 10 years, I would like us to be able to host of this important event ”.

However, Torruco told him that for this, they needed a facility with the capacity to host an international level tourist event, so the government of Yucatan built the International Congress Center and also expanded the “XXI Century Convention Center”.

Miguel Torruco concluded that after the international contraction of 73 percent in the arrival of international tourists, at the end of 2021 31 million international tourists are projected with a spill of 18 billion dollars: “Sectur foresees that the tourism GDP at the end of 2021 registers participation of 7.1 percent and at the end of the 22nd this is 8.3 of the national GDP, which practically implies the gradual process of the recovery of the national tourist activity ”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments