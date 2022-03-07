Man accused of homicide extradited to Yucatan

The government of the United States temporarily extradited Francisco Martín to Mexico, to be tried in Yucatán, for the charge of a murder committed in that state back in November 2002.
The accused was arrested in the US and sentenced for aggravated homicide and kidnapping, crimes he committed in US territory. During the process, it was discovered that he had a pending charge in Mexico, for which his extradition was requested.
If found guilty by Mexican justice, the accused will return to the United States to serve the sentence handed down for the crimes he committed in that country, and then be sent back to Yucatan to pay the sentence imposed.
Francisco Martín was handed over to the Mexican authorities at the border crossing between San Ysidro, California, and Tijuana, Baja California, to be presented before the First Criminal Judge of the State of Yucatán, for his probable responsibility in the commission of the crimes of qualified homicide. and carrying prohibited weapons and instruments.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
13 businesses and one private party shut down in Merida
A total of 13 establishments, including.
-
Mexico’s Lotería Nacional signs contract with IGT Global Solutions
International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) said its.
-
Netflix and TikTok have suspended services in Russia
Netflix and TikTok have suspended most.
-
AMLO says his adversaries, with the support of pseudo-environmentalists, are trying to oppose the Maya Train
During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s.
-
Vila and AMLO supervise Maya Train Project progress
As part of his tour of.
-
Xi Jinping declared that China must ensure grain security and reliance on the domestic market
(Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping.
-
Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in the Florida Keys on a wooden boat
Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived.
-
Violence between fans hurts Mexican soccer league
Mexican authorities are investigating the spiral.
-
Mexico to keep up gasoline, diesel subsidies as prices soar
Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
-
Two foreign tourists die in an accident while diving off the coast of Quintana Roo
Two foreign divers, either American or.
Leave a Comment