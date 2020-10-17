Man dies at a “Dr. Simi” Pharmacy in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A patient, who was in the terminal stage of cancer, died last night in the office of a Farmacia Similares Pharmacy in the Juan Pablo II subdivision.

Although they had already given him up for eviction, his relatives took him for a consultation when he felt bad, but while he waited for a doctor to see him, he began to convulse, fell to the ground and died.

The patient was identified as a 36-year-old FMTT, whose cancer had already metastasized to various parts of the body.

Last night, feeling ill, he was taken to a “Dr. Simi” Pharmacy located on Calle 22 (between 31 and 33), in Mérida’s Juan Pablo II subdivision.

After convulsing and falling to the ground, his relatives called the emergency services, but the SSP paramedics could only confirm the death.

