Authorities seize 100 kilograms of marijuana in a house in Playa del Carmen

In what can be considered one of the largest marijuana seizures in the municipality of Solidaridad, Mexican authorities found 100 kilograms of marijuana stored in a house in Playa del Carmen and one person was arrested.
(NotiCaribe).- In a social media message, the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office announced that in compliance with a search warrant and in coordination with the Secretaries of National Defense (SEDENA), Navy (SEMAR), National Guard, and the Secretary of State Public Security, approximately 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized in a building in the Fishermen subdivision of the Municipality of Solidaridad.
In another message, the State Secretariat of Public Security indicated that the Quintana Roo Police continue to carry out operations, actions of social proximity, and constant patrols, in the towns and roads of Tulum-Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Limones-Bacalar-Othón P. Blanco, to the prevention and dissuasion of crimes, guaranteeing the safety of citizens and tourists.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
With a massive influx of visitors, the Easter holidays conclude in Progreso, Yucatan
The last Sunday of the Easter.
-
The meetings and conventions tourism leaves an economic spill of 150 million pesos in Cancun
The Convention Center projects an economic.
-
Renán Barrera participates in a meeting with municipal presidents from other capital cities
Mérida is one of the 32.
-
In New Jersey, Cannabis seems to be more popular than any politician on the ballot
U.S. Cannabis Council President & CEO.
-
New protests against bullfighting in Mérida
“Torture is not art or culture,.
-
More than 200 thousand international tourists enjoyed the Easter holidays in Quintana Roo
During the Walking Together program, Governor.
-
Argentine tourist claims to be the victim of a robbery at the Sandos Cancun hotel
A tourist from Argentina revealed that.
-
Outrage across Mexico for the death of Debanhi Escobar
Several protests were held in different.
-
Free sterilization services for pets begin in Mérida
The federal deputy, Cecilia Patron Laviada,.
-
Man stabs himself after his ex-girlfriend did not agree to return with him in Ciudad Caucel
The subject went to the woman’s.
Leave a Comment