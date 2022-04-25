Authorities seize 100 kilograms of marijuana in a house in Playa del Carmen

In what can be considered one of the largest marijuana seizures in the municipality of Solidaridad, Mexican authorities found 100 kilograms of marijuana stored in a house in Playa del Carmen and one person was arrested.

(NotiCaribe).- In a social media message, the Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office announced that in compliance with a search warrant and in coordination with the Secretaries of National Defense (SEDENA), Navy (SEMAR), National Guard, and the Secretary of State Public Security, approximately 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized in a building in the Fishermen subdivision of the Municipality of Solidaridad.

In another message, the State Secretariat of Public Security indicated that the Quintana Roo Police continue to carry out operations, actions of social proximity, and constant patrols, in the towns and roads of Tulum-Felipe Carrillo Puerto-Limones-Bacalar-Othón P. Blanco, to the prevention and dissuasion of crimes, guaranteeing the safety of citizens and tourists.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments