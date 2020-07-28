FDA has flagged some Mexican hand sanitizer brands as dangerous and potentially deadly

Since June 19, the FDA has been warning consumers of dangerous hand sanitizers that contain the fatal chemical methanol. Methanol is a type of alcohol that can be deadly if ingested or absorbed through the skin.

The FDA found some hand sanitizer producers putting it into their products. In some cases, methanol wasn’t a listed ingredient.

Here are all of the hand sanitizers the FDA has warned consumers of so far due to their methanol or potential methanol content.

As hand sanitizer production increased during the pandemic, more companies pivoted to producing the high-demand product. Ethanol and isopropyl alcohol, the two types of alcohol commonly found in sanitizers and the ingredients that make them effective at killing germs, were in short supply.

That’s why the FDA believes some producers starting swapping in methanol, another type of alcohol, and an ingredient used to produce antifreeze and fuel.

Unlike ethanol and isopropyl alcohol, methanol can be deadly when inhaled or absorbed into the bloodstream through your skin. In the United States, any product that contains more than 4% methanol must be labeled as “poison.”

That’s why health officials flagged nine methanol-containing hand sanitizers that all came from one producer in Mexico. In many cases, these products listed ethanol as the effective ingredient, but once the FDA tested them, they were found to contain methanol.

But since then, more dangerous hand santizers have emerged, and the FDA said it will continue to flag these products to consumers.

Here are all of the hand santizers the FDA has warned against so far:

Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

All-Clear Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80 percent alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75 percent alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global, ASPI de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70 percent alcohol

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70 percent

Bluemn Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender

Blumen Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70 alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavendar, with 70 percent alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70 percent alcohol

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer

Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Frangrance Free

Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

Assured Aloe

AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer, 4 oz.

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer, 16 oz.

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I. de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70 percent alcohol

Soluciones Cosmeticas AA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Antiseptic Alcohol 70 percent Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Transliquid Technologies (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70 percent

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

DAESI hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Hand Sanitizer

Keep It Clean

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Cavalry

Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee) hand sanitizer products, including:

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon

Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle

Laboratorios Jaloma, SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Broncolin, SA de CV (Mexico) hand sanitizer products, including:

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

The FDA said any consumers who come across a suspicious product, including hand sanitizer, should report it to their MedWatch program.

