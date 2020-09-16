Yucatecan nurse honored by the Mexican government with a special award

Yucatecan nurse Steffany Tec Tabasco will receive a decoration from the Mexican State for her fight against the coronavirus

The Yucatecan nurse Steffany Tec Tabasco was awarded the “Miguel Hidalgo 2020” Degree Collar decoration, the highest distinction for heroic acts of difficult repetition granted by the Mexican State to recognize health personnel in the face of the health emergency due to the Coronavirus. She became one of the 58 workers in the sector from all over the country selected to receive this recognition.

The health professional, who provides her services at the Valladolid Provisional Hospital, which installation was arranged by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to strengthen medical care in the eastern part of the state in the face of this emergency, was nominated for this award by the same patients she attended and in several cases, helped save their lives, who want to express their gratitude to her.

“I feel completely happy, I did not expect to receive this award, since the beginning of the pandemic I signed up as a volunteer, I am passionate about my work, it fills me with satisfaction to encourage my patients, feed them, give them all my love and affection and become the bond between them and their families who await them outside the hospital”, expressed Tec Tabasco.

The nurse thanked those who mentioned her because that means that they remember her and have an appreciation for what she was able to do for them.

“I thank God and I will always give my best in this profession, this recognition is not only for me, rather it is for all my teammates at the hospital because we are all on the front line of this war,” said the 26-year-old woman, who has a degree in Nursing and is the mother of two.

“I am very proud to be a nurse of vocation and humility. I take this great recognition in the name of my beloved state, Yucatan. Proud to make history together with the State Government, ” she said.

The Government of Yucatán on its Facebook page joined in congratulating such a distinguished worker in the Health sector.

Nomination and jury

To obtain this distinction, the Yucatecan nurse was nominated by the patients who have been admitted to this hospital, which treats cases of Coronavirus, who made the registration through the website http://www.condecoracionmiguelhidalgo.gob.mx/

Finally, Steffany was selected by a Qualifying Jury, made up of heads of federal institutions that provide health services, such as the Federal Health, National Defense and Navy Secretariats, as well as Insabi, IMSS, Issste and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Steffany will receive the distinction this Wednesday

After being awarded, Steffany Tec Tabasco will obtain an economic stimulus of 100,000 pesos in cash, the Allusive Rosette, and a diploma, all this in compliance with the regulations established in the Law of Incentives, Awards, and Rewards. The nurse will receive the distinction at a ceremony scheduled for this Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the National Palace, in Mexico City, which will be led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In this regard, the head of the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, recognized the efforts of this health professional and her teammates, who are on that front line of the battle against “the invisible enemy”, taking risks, exposing themselves and helping their fellow Yucatecans in these difficult times.

For her part, the director of the General Hospital of Valladolid and head of the Provisional Hospital, Lorena Barradas Rodríguez, said that Steffany has always shown great responsibility and is very attentive to her patients, worries about their belongings, reads them letters sent by the family members and supports the patient’s family members in every way she can.

In the same way, Barradas Rodríguez added that the young nurse shows a lot of desire to learn and always makes an extra effort when it comes to caring, organization. service and medical attention.

Other recognitions

It should be remembered that the “Miguel Hidalgo 2020” decoration, in addition to the Collar Degree, also includes the Cross Degree that will be awarded to 500 doctors and nurses from the hospitals that are treating the pandemic, who will receive a stimulus of $50,000 pesos in cash.

Meanwhile, the Banda Degree is aimed at 7,150 people who make up hospitals, such as orderlies, security personnel, ambulance drivers, and all those who have demonstrated exemplary behaviors. They will be given $25,000 thousand pesos each.

