63 Mexicans evacuated from Ukraine arrive in México

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported that a group of 63 Mexicans and their relatives evacuated from Ukraine left on a Mexican Air Force plane on a flight from Bucharest, Romania, to Mexico City.

(El Heraldo de México).- Faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has focused his statements on promising humanitarian assistance and repatriation, for all Mexicans in Ukraine and Russia, including other Latin Americans.

“We have worked hand in hand from Mexico and with

the Mexican embassy in Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Hungary and in fact all the Mexican embassies in Europe that have had some participation in the identification of Mexican people in their transit out of Ukraine”, said Guillermo Ordorica, ambassador of Mexico in Ukraine, prior to the departure of the aircraft.

However, about 30 Mexican people decided to stay in Ukraine with their relatives, mainly women who are married to Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60, who by law are obliged to stay in the country in case they need to enlist people for war.

It’s the second “evacuation”

On March 4, a Mexican Air Force made the trip to Romania and returned to the Mexican capital with 81 people evacuated from Ukraine, mostly Mexicans residing in the country invaded by Russia.

44 Mexicans, 28 Ukrainians, 7 Ecuadorians, one Peruvian and one Australian, landed safely in Mexico, in addition to one dog.

