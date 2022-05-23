A new modern way for responsible adoption of Animals: CEMCA launches the “Esperando Por Ti” App

The Municipal Animal Control Center was modernized, and in order to promote the adoption of the animals who are waiting for a new home, information and photographs of these are shown in the app.
The CEMCA has the objective of giving a second chance to animals that were rescued from the street.
“Now with the “Esperando Por Ti” app, you can give an ideal home to a little friend so that he is happy and taken care of”.
For more information about the app and the adoption process, visit the page www.esperandoporti.com
