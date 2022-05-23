A new modern way for responsible adoption of Animals: CEMCA launches the “Esperando Por Ti” App

The Municipal Animal Control Center was modernized, and in order to promote the adoption of the animals who are waiting for a new home, information and photographs of these are shown in the app.

The CEMCA has the objective of giving a second chance to animals that were rescued from the street.

“Now with the “Esperando Por Ti” app, you can give an ideal home to a little friend so that he is happy and taken care of”.

For more information about the app and the adoption process, visit the page www.esperandoporti.com

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments