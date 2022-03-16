San Miguel celebrates the inauguration of the new Casas 1810 Parque hotel

The Casas 1810 Parque hotel is located in the heart of the city, a restored building that rises with all the advantages of the 21st century hotel industry. An exceptional cuisine by chef Irving Cano, offers Latin cuisine but with great creativity.

(Excelsior).- In the heart of the city, a restored colonial building that rises with all the advantages of the 21st century hotel industry. An exceptional gastronomy offer by the hand of chef Irving Cano, in the Tené restaurant, brother of the prestigious Trazos, featuring Latin cuisine with great creativity. Mix of spicy brave flavors and textures obtaining an excellent result. Marrow with tuna, anticuchos, ceviches that honor the land and sea of ​​Mexico.

Comfortable rooms and an architectural environment of arches, stones, light, warmth and beauty. The patio where everything happens is a scene of joy from breakfast until dinner at nightfall.

One of its culinary relics is a large pizza made in a stone oven on sourdough bread.

The Dulce 1810 cafeteria and pastry shop, a concept that unites the hotel is haute pastry with puff pastries and other type of high-level pastry.

The owner has designed the furniture that makes the place unique.

Original art proposal that is exhibited on its walls and a terrace that promises to be one of the most fashionable place in San Miguel, especially because of its spectacular pool, its views and its design under the sky of the most beautiful city in the world, according to travel writers.

The hotel, which already has a magnificent establishment, Centro, adds this Boutique hotel Casa 1810 Parque to its select collection.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments