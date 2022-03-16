San Miguel celebrates the inauguration of the new Casas 1810 Parque hotel

The Casas 1810 Parque hotel is located in the heart of the city, a restored building that rises with all the advantages of the 21st century hotel industry. An exceptional cuisine by chef Irving Cano, offers Latin cuisine but with great creativity.
(Excelsior).- In the heart of the city, a restored colonial building that rises with all the advantages of the 21st century hotel industry. An exceptional gastronomy offer by the hand of chef Irving Cano, in the Tené restaurant, brother of the prestigious Trazos, featuring Latin cuisine with great creativity. Mix of spicy brave flavors and textures obtaining an excellent result. Marrow with tuna, anticuchos, ceviches that honor the land and sea of Mexico.
Comfortable rooms and an architectural environment of arches, stones, light, warmth and beauty. The patio where everything happens is a scene of joy from breakfast until dinner at nightfall.
One of its culinary relics is a large pizza made in a stone oven on sourdough bread.
The Dulce 1810 cafeteria and pastry shop, a concept that unites the hotel is haute pastry with puff pastries and other type of high-level pastry.
The owner has designed the furniture that makes the place unique.
Original art proposal that is exhibited on its walls and a terrace that promises to be one of the most fashionable place in San Miguel, especially because of its spectacular pool, its views and its design under the sky of the most beautiful city in the world, according to travel writers.
The hotel, which already has a magnificent establishment, Centro, adds this Boutique hotel Casa 1810 Parque to its select collection.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida-Houston United Airlines flight schedule modified by daylight saving hours
On Monday, March 14th, the Mérida.
-
Vacant houses in Mérida, a symptom of the housing bubble: Carla Escoffié
“In the metropolitan area of Mérida,.
-
Tips for Spring Break Travel to Mexico
The much-anticipated spring break travel season.
-
Daylight saving time 2022 in Mexico will begin on April 3
On April 3rd, 2022, wintertime will.
-
US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft
U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei has.
-
Canaive Yucatán celebrates Guayabera Day
Canaive announced a series of activities.
-
New Mérida-Guatemala air route will have a frequency of three flights per week
In order to consolidate the recovery.
-
The Sanders/Cornelio conflict. The story behind a confrontation.
In recent years Yucatan has become.
-
36 scheduled flights this Friday of Lent at Mérida Yucatán Airport
The activity began at the Mérida.
-
Free veterinary services, talks, conferences, and adoption at Mérida Animal Health Fair
If you have pets that require.
Leave a Comment