    • “Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey

    February 22, 2022
    The world’s newest wonder, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is the ultimate vacation for travelers of all ages. Across eight distinct neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – there’s a variety of brand-new experiences and returning favorites, such as the new Suite Neighborhood; Wonder Playscape, an interactive, outdoor play area for kids; southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, and the cantilevered Vue Bar. The signature adventures in store include The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; and more. Photo: Royal Caribbean International

    The world’s largest cruise ship is to welcome passengers aboard for the first time.

    The bow of the 362-meter Wonder of the Seas would reach the top of New York’s Empire State Building if the vessel was standing vertically.

    The cruise ship, which can host 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members, is set to take its maiden voyage from Florida to the Caribbean on Friday, March 4.

    Weighing more than 237,000 gross tonnes, Wonder of the Seas surpasses its 2018 sister Symphony of the Seas by more than 8,700 gross tonnes.

    Wonder of the Seas” will operate five to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to the Caribbean from March until April. It will then sail to Barcelona and Rome in May for the summer season.

    Royal Caribbean began construction of the vessel in France in 2019. The 18-deck ship arrived in Florida on February 20.

    It features eight distinct neighborhoods, including Central Park, which is filled with real plants from one end of the deck to the other.

    The ‘Wonder of the Seas’ can host 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members. AFP

    Another deck features a slide called The Ultimate Abyss, which the company says is the tallest at sea.

    Michael Bayley, president, and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, said: “With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we’re seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas.”

    The mega cruise ship had been scheduled to sail to Dubai in 2021 as part of its initial season at sea, but the plans were shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

