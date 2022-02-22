“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey

The world’s largest cruise ship is to welcome passengers aboard for the first time.
The bow of the 362-meter Wonder of the Seas would reach the top of New York’s Empire State Building if the vessel was standing vertically.
The cruise ship, which can host 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members, is set to take its maiden voyage from Florida to the Caribbean on Friday, March 4.
Weighing more than 237,000 gross tonnes, Wonder of the Seas surpasses its 2018 sister Symphony of the Seas by more than 8,700 gross tonnes.
“Wonder of the Seas” will operate five to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to the Caribbean from March until April. It will then sail to Barcelona and Rome in May for the summer season.
Royal Caribbean began construction of the vessel in France in 2019. The 18-deck ship arrived in Florida on February 20.
It features eight distinct neighborhoods, including Central Park, which is filled with real plants from one end of the deck to the other.
Another deck features a slide called The Ultimate Abyss, which the company says is the tallest at sea.
Michael Bayley, president, and chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, said: “With half of our fleet sailing again, we are encouraged by what we’re seeing. These regions are in the position to welcome a brand-new, innovative ship like Wonder of the Seas.”
The mega cruise ship had been scheduled to sail to Dubai in 2021 as part of its initial season at sea, but the plans were shelved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wine fan? This vineyard is the ideal place to immerse yourself in Mexico’s viticulture scene
Taste the Freixenet product while you.
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy
It has been a long two-year.
Leave a Comment