Clandestine garbage dumps detected in the Yucatan cenote ring

YUCATÁN, (June 21, 2021).- The Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS) located dozens of “clandestine” garbage dumps in 12 municipalities of Yucatán that are part of the geohydrological reserve of the ring of cenotes in Yucatán.

The state agency, led by Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, declared that the reserve of the ring of cenotes was decreed as a protected natural area with state category on October 19, 2013.

This area has 219 thousand hectares, which includes the municipalities of Seyé, Acanceh, Timucuy, Homún, Cuzamá, Tecoh, Tekit, Tahmek, Hoctún, Xocchel, Hocabá, Sanahcat and Huhí in Yucatán.

The Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS) carried out the cleaning and rescue of final disposal sites for urban solid waste in several of the communities where dozens of open-air dumps were located, which threaten the main reservoir of underground water in Yucatan.

“We are already working in the 12 municipalities that are part of the geohydrological reserve of the cenote ring to clean them up. The 12 sites were monitored and for each final disposal site, we found 9.5 dumps per municipality. All those dumps were cleaned and all the disposal sites were cleaned up, ” said Sayda Rodríguez.

The state official said that a diagnosis of solid waste management was also carried out in each of the municipalities of the state with the objective of generating actions to address their problems around the collection and disposal of garbage in each and every cenote.

The idea is to have viable alternatives for the final destination of waste across the state.

