Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy

It has been a long two-year period of uncertainty for the Food & Drink sector in Campeche, but of course, nobody wants to expose themselves to the disease.
(CAMPECHE -TYT ).- After almost two years of facing a serious economic crisis due to the pandemic, as this caused the closure of several businesses that severely hit families, today many sectors have been rising and have already contemplated the opening of new bars and restaurants that will boost the economy.
However, it have been long months, due to many factors, mainly due to the rebound in cases of the virus, as well as the lack of confidence that the health crisis gives them because they do not want to expose themselves to the disease eithe.
On the other hand, the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry, Rodrigo Bojórquez Ruiz, announced that with these strategies they will undoubtedly be of great benefit to Campeche, since today there are more than 200 businesses that had to close after not enduring the health crisis, so they anticipate that this year will go well for them.
But for this, they are aware that the pandemic is not over and they must adhere to sanitary measures in order to boost their economy, as well as apply other types of strategies that will allow them to survive; It should be noted that the biggest concern of businessmen is the price of renting premises, as well as the high electricity rates, an issue that they must solve in order to resist.
They also said that, so far, two new bars have been opened in the city, and it is contemplated that three restaurants will be inaugurated, which, being installed in the Historic Center of the city, will be of great benefit because with the arrival of locals all days, as well as tourists at Easter seaso, will be able to recover their income in a very short time.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Wine fan? This vineyard is the ideal place to immerse yourself in Mexico’s viticulture scene
Taste the Freixenet product while you.
-
In Oaxaca, promoters of the Zapotec language motivate people to speak in their mother tongue with art and games
Irma Pineda Santiago, Member of the Permanent.
-
Costa Rica tightens visa requirements on Cubans
HAVANA, CUBA (Feb. 22. 2022)- At.
-
Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th
After the protocol for returning to.
-
Lithium reserves in Mexico are worth 102 billion dollars
Mineral reserves in Mexico totaled 102.3.
-
12-year-old injured himself inside the classroom with a gun he took to school in Mexico City
The student of Secondary School 79.
-
Municipal Police located two missing children on the Progreso boardwalk
If you travel with children to.
-
Senator José Luis Pech is the Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for Quintana Roo
Movimiento Ciudadano formalizes the candidacy of.
-
Campeche maintains zero kidnappings in recent months
This is the result of.
-
“Wonder of the Seas” will visit Cozumel on its first journey
The world’s largest cruise ship is.
1 Comment on this post
While there’s no doubt that opening these places will help boost the economy in the area, it’s important to be safe and cautious with issues related to COVID still present.
Leave a Comment