Reopening of bars and restaurants will boost the Campeche economy

It has been a long two-year period of uncertainty for the Food & Drink sector in Campeche, but of course, nobody wants to expose themselves to the disease.

(CAMPECHE -TYT ).- After almost two years of facing a serious economic crisis due to the pandemic, as this caused the closure of several businesses that severely hit families, today many sectors have been rising and have already contemplated the opening of new bars and restaurants that will boost the economy.

However, it have been long months, due to many factors, mainly due to the rebound in cases of the virus, as well as the lack of confidence that the health crisis gives them because they do not want to expose themselves to the disease eithe.

On the other hand, the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Spiced Food Industry, Rodrigo Bojórquez Ruiz, announced that with these strategies they will undoubtedly be of great benefit to Campeche, since today there are more than 200 businesses that had to close after not enduring the health crisis, so they anticipate that this year will go well for them.

But for this, they are aware that the pandemic is not over and they must adhere to sanitary measures in order to boost their economy, as well as apply other types of strategies that will allow them to survive; It should be noted that the biggest concern of businessmen is the price of renting premises, as well as the high electricity rates, an issue that they must solve in order to resist.

They also said that, so far, two new bars have been opened in the city, and it is contemplated that three restaurants will be inaugurated, which, being installed in the Historic Center of the city, will be of great benefit because with the arrival of locals all days, as well as tourists at Easter seaso, will be able to recover their income in a very short time.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments