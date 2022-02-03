Grouper, octopus, and lobster ban will paralyze the fishing industry

Mérida, Yucatán.- The grouper catching season in Yucatán officially ended today, although activities were halted a few days ago.

After the passage of a cold front generated the closure of ports to navigation, this period practically ended before, which left more than 12 thousand fishermen without activity, as the closed season for the species began.

In view of this, the support granted by the federal and state authorities for the respect of this stage has already come into effect, which will be sent to them during the two months that grouper cannot be caught.

Fishing businessmen point out that these also employ some seamen for other work in freezers, while others work in the fishing of red snapper, canané, and Rubia, species that are caught during this closed period to obtain income.

“There is already support and, in many occasions, the permit holders use the fishermen to do maintenance work, painting, cleaning of the plants’ warehouses. So, on many occasions they complete their work,” explained Víctor Zacarías Solís, president of the National Chamber of the Fishing and Aquaculture Industry (Canainpesca) of Yucatán.

Although the final catch volume of the species will be announced at a later date, fishing businessmen estimate that more than 5,000 tons of the product have been obtained, a figure that has remained stable in recent years.

By the way, the fishing sector in Yucatán will remain almost paralyzed for the next two months, due to the fact that octopus and lobster, the pillars of this industry in the State, will also be closed.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments