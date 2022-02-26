Mexican Army sends an aircraft to collect the Mexican nationals who remain in Ukraine

Marcelo Ebrard thanked the support of General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Sedena, to fulfill this task.
(MEXICO- MEXICAN ARMY).- The Federal Government instructed that a special flight of the Mexican Air Force (FAM) be carried out to Romania to transport the families of nationals who are being evacuated from Ukraine and wish to be repatriated to our country, reported the head of the Secretariat of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard.
On his Twitter account, the foreign minister thanked General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), for his support in fulfilling this task.
Previously, Marcelo Ebrard announced that a bus left the city of Ivano-Frankivsk for Romania with 22 nationals supported by the protection protocol in charge of the Mexican embassies in Ukraine and Romania.
Ebrard stressed that Guillermo Ordorica, ambassador to Romania, is already in Siret, on the border with Ukraine, to support the Mexican families that are being evacuated.
In addition, he revealed that Olga García was not allowed to access the Mexican Embassy in Kiev, because there was an explosion in the adjoining building, so she is working from her residence.
“I recognize her extraordinary courage to continue supporting Mexicans in Ukraine,” he said.
