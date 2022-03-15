The INE removes 278 Morena billboards about the revocation

Morena, the civil organization ‘Que siga la Democracia/Follow the Democracy’ and those responsible must withdraw 278 billboards and propaganda displayed in 19 states that violate the ban on the way to the mandate revocation consultation.

(Excelsior) Mexico City.- The Commission of Complaints ruled in favor PAN, PRI, PRD and citizens who were dissatisfied with what they consider a campaign to take advantage of the elections that six states will carry out in June. After this, the instance determined that “it affects the balance and conditions of equity for the population to participate and vote, free and informed on the day of the day.”

Although citizens are completely free to express their position regarding the revocation process, this must be free from interference, public financing and partisan or government interventions, the Commission indicated.

In addition to the 278 advertisements in 61 municipalities, it was found that 21 elements of propaganda in urban equipment, 36 fences and 11 tarpaulins have an exact graphic identity, type, magnitude and location, and coincide with the propaganda spread by Que Sigue la Democracia in its website.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered Morena, the civil organization ‘Que siga la Democracia/Follow the Democracy’ and those responsible to remove 278 billboards, as well as the propaganda in urban equipment deployed in 19 states and that promote the President of Mexico, in within the framework of the referendum to revoke the mandate on April 10 (Revocación de Mandato).

The INE Complaints and Denunciations Commission responded favorably to the disagreements presented by PAN, PRI, PRD and citizens regarding what they considered a campaign to take advantage of the gubernatorial elections in 6 states.

The INE members of the board unanimously approved the project in favor of precautionary measures that the opposition demanded, considering that it is a possible campaign “that affects the balance and conditions of equity on the day of the referendum.”

If any challenge is presented, the Federal Electoral Court will decide, but for now the INE has decided to withdraw 278 billboards, 21 elements of propaganda attached to urban equipment, 36 fences and 11 canvases that, according to the resolution, “keep an exact graphic identity , type, cost, magnitude and location, which coincides with the propaganda spread by ‘Que siga la Democracia/Follow the Democracy’ AC on its internet portal, which was deployed in 15 states: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Mexico City, Colima, Durango, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Veracruz and Yucatán ”.

The Complaints Commission reported that the corresponding technical control unit is verifying this phenomenon in four more entities: Chiapas, Chihuahua, Sonora and Sinaloa, which would make a total of 19 entities where these precautionary measures would be applied.

The councilors Adriana Favela, president of the commission; Claudia Zavala and Ciro Murayama, stated that citizens can freely exercise their position on the revocation of the mandate or not of the President of the Republic, as well as make their different positions public.

But the approved resolution emphasizes that this must happen regardless of interference, public financing and government interventions.

61 municipalities are ordered that within a period not exceeding 72 hours, counted from the notification, carry out the removal of the advertising posted on urban equipment or on fences, which are not private property.

36 natural or legal persons listed in the agreement are ordered to withdraw the propaganda with the characteristics of the defendant. Advertising providers registered with the INE are ordered to remove them if they have participated in the aforementioned billboards.

‘Que siga la Democracia/Follow the Democracy’ is also ordered to publish the precautionary measure issued by the INE on its website within 24 hours.

In response to the interpretive decree that was approved this Thursday by the majority of Morena and her allies in the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the National Electoral Institute, Lorenzo Córdova, called on Congress to play straight and respect the rules that its own members formulated in matters revocation of mandate.

At a press conference in Quintana Roo, the head counselor of the INE called on the legislators to behave with loyalty and stop blaming the Institute for applying the Constitution, since the opinion approved in San Lázaro eliminates the locks on officials to promote the consultation to be held on April 10, under a new definition of government propaganda.

It is not valid to say that the rules are not known or that the INE is acting or overacting in their application. The prohibition of government propaganda and consequently of promoting government achievements was placed by the legislators in the Constitution and in the law and it is not valid, because it is a lack of respect for the citizenry, that those rules are violated. Let’s play straight. That is the call of the National Electoral Institute.”

