Maní Pueblo Mágico receives international recognition

Distinction from the UNWTO as an example of rural tourism with cultural and natural values.

Yucatán received the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Best Tourism Villages award for the Pueblo Mágico de Maní, a distinction that recognizes the destination as an example of rural tourism with cultural and natural values.

According to a press release, the award was presented to Maní during the 24th General Assembly of the WTO, held in Madrid, Spain.

This municipality in southern Yucatán and the Magical Town of Cuetzalan, Puebla, were the only two Mexican destinations to receive the award.

Maní is now part of the Best Tourism Villages by Unwto (World Tourism Organization) Network, which will allow it to exchange experiences, best practices, knowledge and opportunities with other similar sites.

The bulletin states that on behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman, received the Best Tourism Villages trophy in a ceremony held at a hotel in Madrid.

It was emphasized that this distinction recognizes towns that promote tourism as one of the engines of rural development and the wellbeing of communities, a commitment to sustainability in all its aspects: economic, social and environmental.

