Lighting of the Christmas tree on Paseo de Montejo

Merida, Yucatan, (December 02, 2021).- As is tradition, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, lit the Christmas tree at the Remate de Paseo de Montejo and invited the people of Merida to live together in harmony.

In this colorful event and accompanied by his wife Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the Municipal DIF and his children Renán and Daniela, the Municipal President pressed the button that turned on the lights of the Christmas tree, causing emotion to the families present and especially to the little ones at home.

In moments, the Paseo de Montejo auction was illuminated with hundreds of lights creating the atmosphere of warmth and Christmas spirit and simultaneously the decoration was activated in various parts of the city.

Prior to the lighting at the Paseo de Montejo Auction, families enjoyed the children’s show of botargas by Magic Dreams.

In that site there is also an area for families and visitors to enjoy the decorations, thinking of spaces for children to live with their loved ones, take pictures and can even be an attraction for visitors who come to the town.

It should be remembered that the Christmas tree has more than 7,000 multicolored Led lights with lighting effects, there are also 3D luminous figures, such as a tunnel, Christmas balls, Santa’s sleigh and a complete nativity scene, as well as a curtain of flashing lights at the entrance.

This year, the City Council will spread the joy of the season through the Christmas caravans that will go out to the most popular neighborhoods with events and shows that will feature the participation of Cuxum and his theater company, the clown “Pope Pope” and Botargas Magic Dreams.

The caravans will be this Thursday, December 2, in the Canto, San José, Vicente Solís, and Santa Rosa colonies; on Friday 3 at the Fidel Velázquez, Salvador Alvarado Oriente, Los Reyes, Pacabtún and Ávila Camacho; on Saturday December 4 they will be in San José Tecoh, Brisas de San José, San Antonio Xluch, San Arturo Xluch and Emiliano Zapata Sur.

