Mexico reports 65,856 coronavirus cases, 7,179 deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican health authorities registered 3,329 new cases of coronavirus in the country and 190 new deaths, health authorities said on Saturday May 23, bringing the total number to 65,856 cases and 7,179 deaths.
Mexico is at the peak of COVID-19 coronavirus infections in phase 3 of the epidemic.
This is why, Hugo López-Gatell, deputy director of epidemiology, calls for continued home confinement to prevent a re-emergence after the peak of the disease in the country.
