Yucatecans will be able to buy alcohol until 10 at night on Sunday

Yucatan health authorities extend the hours of sale of alcoholic beverages for the next Sundays for the holidays.

Mérida, Yucatán, (December 02, 2021).- As of this Sunday, December 5th, and until Sunday, January 2nd, the extension of the sale hours of alcoholic beverages on Sundays in Yucatan is authorized .

According to a notice published in the Official Gazette of the State, the new measures for these December holidays were reported until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday 5, 12, 19 and 26 December of the year 2021 and until Sunday 2 of January 2022.

Stores may sell alcohol until 10:00 p.m.

The measure applies for the holidays.

The sale is authorized for businesses that sell, distribute, supply, store or offer alcoholic beverages in closed containers for consumption in another place, which are described in article: 253-A, section I of the health law of the state of Yucatan ( SSY ).

The authorization of the hours is in accordance with the provisions of article 64 second paragraph of decree number 248 called regulation control and sanitary surveillance of establishments that sell food and beverages in general in Yucatan.

It should be remembered that the hours of sale of alcoholic beverages in Yucatan on Sundays were until 5:00 p.m., so the hours are extended by five more hours.

Source: La Verdad Noticias

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







