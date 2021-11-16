Mauricio Vila receives his counterparts prior to the inauguration of the Tianguis Turistico

Mérida, Yucatán, November 15, 2021.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal received on Monday, November 15th, the governors of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González; Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca; Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo; Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses; and Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who are already in Yucatán to participate in the Tianguis Turístico, which will begin tomorrow, Tuesday.
Accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Tourism of the Federal Government (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués, and his wife, Gloria Garza, Vila Dosal welcomed the governors and said that this event will represent the rebirth of the tourist industry in Mexico.
“Yucatán welcomes you with open arms and the Tianguis Turístico 2021 is a great opportunity to show the attributes and riches of Yucatán and the entire country,” said Vila Dosal in the presence of the head of the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman.
Finally, the governor pointed out that this edition of the Tourism Tianguis will be historical and different, since the participation of more buyers has been confirmed and more business appointments have been secured than those that were going to be held in 2020, before the pandemic.
