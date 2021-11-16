Progreso businesses report an increase in the number of customers

Progreso, Yucatán; November 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- “The removal of mobility restrictions and economic reactivation have led to a significant increase in the flow of people in Progreso”, reported Roberto Sánchez Sánchez, president of Canaco Progreso.
«It has been gradual, but very concise. To all this, we must add that we have had an excellent octopus season and that has contributed a lot to everything in Progreso so that all activities are 100% resumed, ” he said.
It was reported that the long weekend of early November brought an increase in sales and service occupancy close to 100% in Progreso, which meant a respite for merchants and service providers.
For the winter months, the increase in sales for the Progreso sector is still expected to continue, especially with the arrival of the “Snowbirds”, foreign tourists who spend several months in this important Yucatecan port.
«The economic spill is very important. Hopefully, this keeps getting better. That represents a high season because people from up north, like Canadians, are already walking the streets of Progreso and that will contribute because the best months are coming, ” he said.
The business leader pointed out that the boardwalk of this port continues to be the point with the highest influx of people, mainly on weekends.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
