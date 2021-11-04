Classic Volkswagen Beetle catches fire on the Mérida-Valladolid highway

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 04, 2021).- At kilometer 23.5 of the Mérida-Valladolid highway an old model Volkswagen beetle suddenly burst into flames, derived from a short circuit, and despite the timely intervention of the firefighters, the flames consumed the vehicle in its entirety.
The incident was registered on Wednesday, November 4th, shortly before 3:00 p.m., on the respective federal highway, the accident of the white VW was registered, with license plates UVN-285-G, and fortunately, no injuries were registered.
According to the driver of the wrecked car, who was in the company of his family, he was on his way to Mérida when they suddenly realized that the floor of the vehicle was hot, and when they looked back they saw that smoke was coming out of the engine.
He immediately parked on the shoulder of the road, and then got out of the car, while the fire was already engulfing the entire car.
Two patrol cars from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the scene, whose agents controlled vehicular traffic, and minutes later the firefighters arrived to put out the flames, but the loss was total.
The dense smoke was observed for several kilometers, and at times impeded the visibility of motorists.
