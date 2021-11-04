Noisy businesses in Mérida are fined up to 35 thousand pesos (1,700 USD)

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 04, 2021).- At least four establishments have been suspended for not complying with municipal provisions on noise control, informed Federico Sauri Molina, head of the Urban Development Directorate of the Merida Municipal government.

The municipal official explained that these businesses also received a fine of 35 thousand pesos and they can’t resume their activities until they covered the amount of the penalty and responded to the indications of the authorities.

He stated that from August to October he received 25 complaints from citizens against various establishments that are not complying with the guidelines to avoid noise pollution.

“The complaints are usually to report restaurants that have loud speakers or live music, sometimes the complaint is about a carpentry and aluminum workshops, as their work can be very noisy sometimes. What we have done, regardless of the suspensions, is to stop their activity, soundproof the place. But, most of the time, it’s as easy as lowering the volume of their sound system, ”she explained.

Sauri Molina said that it has also been sought that businesses are sensitized about this problem, which is why talks have been given so that they know the regulations on the matter.

He said that the agency in charge does not carry out open inspections, although it does deal with complaints and reports from citizens regarding affectations due to this type of noise pollution.

