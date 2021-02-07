How Dubai is paying the price for letting in tourists

Even as Covid-19 gained a stronger foothold, the images out of Dubai particularly from the Instagram feeds of influencers or celebrities painted an image of a wide-open winter sun paradise.

DUBAI (CNN) — In recent weeks, the bustling city has been a sparkling attraction for tourists, especially from Europe, trying to escape the brutal winter and strict coronavirus lockdowns. But as tens of thousands of visitors flocked there during its peak year-end season, the virus inevitably caught up with the city despite precautions aimed at limiting its spread. Cases began to rise, nearly quadrupling since November.

Those back home in countries such as the UK, where most people are being told they cannot travel abroad because of the health risk, these pictures caused consternation, drawing criticism of those enjoying themselves.

With a recent UK travel ban effectively cutting off what had become the world’s busiest airplane route in recent weeks, Dubai’s openness is facing external challenges – an issue that’s helped prompt a rethink of Covid-19 measures. That said, the emirate is determined to keep its tourism-reliant economy in business, and officials are unfazed about the recent bad press, confident that levels of compliance with Covid-19 precautions have so far been in keeping with expectations.

“We approach things in a very measured fashion, but it’s our philosophy that we should work through this pandemic,” Helal Saeed Al Marri, director-general of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, tells CNN. “If we ask everybody to change their behavior 100%, it’s very unlikely to get full compliance. In our case, we’ve asked people to tweak their behavior, to learn to live in the new normal, and people have embraced that.” Al-Marri said the actions of just a few tourists shouldn’t tarnish Dubai’s reputation.

“If you walk in the street in Dubai, people are wearing masks. If someone isn’t wearing a mask, it won’t be the authorities that tell them to put a mask on. It’ll be a passerby because that’s the way we’ve learned to live within this Covid era.”

‘Inevitable’ spike

Last month, the United Arab Emirates saw cases rise by 80,000 to more than 290,000, with more than 4,000 a day being reported, putting hospitals under strain. Blame for the rise, say some experts, shouldn’t necessarily be placed at tourists’ door.

The city’s population comprises around 85% expatriates, many of whom either visited home in December or attended local Christmas or New Year gatherings as a substitute for canceled trips back to see their families.

Celia Antony, a medical doctor at Aster Clinics in Sharjah, says that the UAE’s Covid cases were very low in August, then began increasing in September to October, leveling off in November and early December before rising sharply from the end of the year.

The spike, she says, was an inevitable consequence of the movement of residents. Numbers, she adds, have also risen as a result of increased testing.

Ahmed Mohamed Abdelhameed, an internal medicine specialist at the Medcare Women and Children’s Hospital in Dubai, says the spike would have been the same whether or not borders had closed.

“Most countries now suffer from a spike in the number of cases [and] many of them were very restrictive in opening their port of entrance,” he says. “I still believe that the only way to have this situation over is to keep to the infection control measures and to get vaccinated. Closing the doors can only stop people from entering, and not the virus.”

Tourism Authority Director Al Marri says Dubai has always been prepared to respond to the ground situation. Notably, Dubai’s lockdown in the pandemic’s early days was one of the world’s first and among its toughest.

During the lockdown, residents could not leave home without prior clearance through an app for a maximum of three hours and only for medical emergencies, food shopping, or essential work.

Stricter penalties

Al-Marri says that pragmatism continues to inform Dubai’s Covid policies, and new measures will be monitored for effectiveness even as they strive to keep the city’s economy moving.

“We shut down when we needed to, and since we’ve opened, we follow the data,” he says. “If we see compliance, we don’t need to tighten. If we don’t see compliance at any part of the economy, we look at this very carefully sector by sector. It’s nothing to do with what anybody else tells us.”

Once a drop in compliance levels was noticed at the beginning of January, directly attributable to a rise in cases, Al-Marri says authorities began to clamp down. Tuesday, beach clubs, hotels, and malls are limited to 70% capacity and cinemas down to 50%. Bars and pubs have been temporarily shut down, with stricter penalties for rule violators.

Dubai’s case is a dilemma all too familiar for governments worldwide: trying to find a balance between keeping the economy open and keeping people safe.







