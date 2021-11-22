A vaccine mandate for domestic air travel is not currently necessary in the US (at least not yet)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday said that a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel wasn’t currently necessary because current COVID-19 mitigation strategies, like masking, work.
“When it comes to domestic travel, we found other strategies are highly effective, including masks and those protections,” Buttigieg said, noting that COVID-19 vaccination is required for international air travelers to the US.
“Meanwhile, of course, we have employers both inside the travel agency — travel industry and just across the country advancing vaccines, and that is creating a very safe travel environment for Americans,” he added during an interview with Chuck Todd during an appearance on “Meet the Press.”
While the vaccine is not required for domestic air travel, all federal workers, including agents with the Transpiration Security Administration, will be required beginning Monday to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Buttigieg on Sunday said he did not believe that the mandate would cause delays to travel as the holiday season begins.
Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers urged President Joe Biden in a letter to require all airline passengers either show proof of full vaccination or show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a domestic flight, as Insider previously reported.
“This is a necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling and reduce the chances of yet another devastating winter surge,” the 30 Democrats wrote in the November 11 letter.
But Buttigieg pushed back on that notion Sunday, and said: “What we’re doing right now is working to make air travel safe.”
Source: YN
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Kanasin Municipal Police arrest a man for assaulting his partner
KANASÍN, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- Agents.
-
Umán celebrates the 31st Anniversary of its appointment as a City
Umán, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021) .-.
-
Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke criticizes Biden on immigration
(Reuters) – Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic.
-
Permanent modules announced for the second dose of Pfizer in Yucatán
Two modules will be installed in.
-
Drone show could be repeated during the Noche Blanca and the Mérida Fest
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (November 22, 2021).- The Noche.
-
Boris Johnson praises Peppa Pig, compares himself to Moses, and imitates noise of car in speech to business leaders
Boris Johnson criticised the creativity of.
-
Heavy metals detected in sargassum that reaches the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula
CICY asks institutes to take advantage.
-
Qatar is one year away from the FIFA World Cup with stadiums mostly complete
The eight stadiums – all within.
-
Report says Afghans are promising their daughters as young as 7 for marriage in exchange for cash
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan,.
-
On December 1st, Ecuador and Colombia will re-open shared border
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador and Colombia.
Leave a Comment