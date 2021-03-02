It’s official, Joe Biden dismantles Trump immigration policies

President Biden assured Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he considers the country “an equal” during a virtual meeting on Monday, as his administration works to unravel some of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Biden noted that while the U.S. and Mexico haven’t always been “perfect neighbors,” both countries are safer when there’s a collaborative relationship, particularly where the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.
“In the Obama-Biden administration, we made a commitment that we look at Mexico as an equal, not as somebody who is south of our border. You are equal,” Biden said. “And what you do in Mexico and how you succeed impacts dramatically on what the rest of the hemisphere will look like.”
López Obrador thanked Biden for communicating his desire to base their relationship on respect and equality.
The Biden administration has already taken a number of steps to establish its own immigration policy, separating itself from the tough line rhetoric of the previous administration.
Biden ordered a pause on funding for the border wall, which was a priority of Donald Trump’s White House to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.
Biden has also taken actions to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which provides protection for young undocumented immigrants, and revoked Trump’s pause on green card applicants entering the country because of the pandemic.
Further, Biden ended the previous administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which allowed immigration enforcement officials to send non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico as they awaited their cases to be arbitrated in the U.S. court system.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More and more flights from Europe and the USA are coming to Cancun
In the midst of the reactivation.
-
The US does not intend to share vaccines with Mexico
Joe Biden does not consider sharing.
-
Spain alerts of a probable reinfection of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus
The Ministry of Health indicated that.
-
A thousand-plus senior citizen in Uman, Yucatan left without Covid vaccines
It was indicated that the local.
-
AMLO says President Biden was friendly and meeting positive
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President.
-
Strange bee found, thought to be extinct for a century
After their discovery, the specimens were.
-
Mérida’s new mobility plan seeks to benefit pedestrians and cyclists
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- To contribute to safe.
-
What did AMLO and Biden say to each other in their first virtual bilateral meeting?
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel.
-
Mexico could soon become the largest legal Marijuana market in the world
hen a crew of cannabis activists.
-
AMLO’s administration to reduce the Vaquita Marina protection areas
The Mexican government said on Saturday,.
Leave a Comment