Watch Millions Of Monarch Butterflies Migrating This Fall

Every fall, up to a billion monarch butterflies from the U.S. and Canada flock to the forest between the Mexican states of Estado de Mexico and Michoacán, coating the lush sprawl in a sea of orange and creating a magical sight to behold.

To escape North America’s coldest months, monarchs—which have the longest migration route of any insect—start the 2,800-mile-long trek in August, taking roughly three months to arrive at their destination below the border.

The elegant creatures settle into the oak and oyamel fir trees of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve .

Every fall, up to a billion monarch butterflies from the U.S. and Canada flock to the forest between the Mexican states of Estado de Mexico and Michoacán, coating the lush sprawl in a sea of orange and creating a magical sight to behold.

To escape North America’s coldest months, monarchs—which have the longest migration route of any insect—start the 2,800-mile-long trek in August, taking roughly three months to arrive at their destination below the border.

The elegant creatures settle into the oak and oyamel fir trees of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve , finding refuge in the safeguarded swath—a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site located about 60 miles from Mexico City—until spring.

Photo credit: Sylvain Cordier – Getty Images

The property protects eight out of the 14 colonies in the region, encompassing about 70% of the overwintering portion of the monarch’s eastern population. Rich with nectar, water, and milkweed (all essential for the species’ survival), the tranquil, 139,000-acre site is the perfect breeding ground for the winged wonders, which are inactive all through winter and only begin to reproduce in late February. The colorful critters cluster closely together, blending into the leaves and causing branches to bow under their weight.

According to legend, monarchs—which have graced the forest for centuries—are really spirits of the deceased who are returning to visit their living relatives, since the migration occurs around the same time as Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead: a Mexican holiday when family and friends gather to commemorate those who have passed. The butterflies are beloved and highly treasured by locals, who regard them as sacred animals. Some even call them messengers of the gods.

Want to see the brilliant beauties up close? Much of the reserve isn’t open to the public—but if you’re interested in witnessing the wondrous natural phenomenon, you can pay a visit to one of three sanctuaries located in each Mexican state: Estado de Mexico’s Sierra Chincua , Senguio , and Piedra Herrada, and Michoacán’s El Capulín, La Mesa, and El Rosario (which is by far the most popular).

If you go, don’t disturb the butterflies or disrupt their habitat. Be sure to keep your distance and remain on dedicated paths. Refrain from taking photos using flash, and don’t litter or smoke. If one lands on you, don’t move or try to catch it—otherwise, you might damage its wings. And it’s important to stay quiet at all times, since monarchs are sensitive to noise. Folks who follow the rules might be treated to a spectacular aerial dance courtesy of the fine flutterers!







Comments

comments