Covid-19 lethal with minors in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 02, 2021) .- In just 24 hours in the State, two minors lost their lives as a result of Covid-19, reported the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) by establishing that in total there are already 19 children and adolescents deceased.

September ended with the death of a one-year-old girl, and October began with a 17-year-old adolescent, originally from Merida, who suffered from immunosuppression.

In 2020, only 10 deaths of minors were registered in the state, and this year, nine have been already recorded.

Of the total number of minors who lost their lives, four are from Mérida, two are from Tizimín and Valladolid, respectively, and the rest, from Chankom, Dzilam González, Espita, Maxcanú, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Tixcacalcupul, and Tixméuac, also, three foreigners, specifically one from Campeche and two from Quintana Roo.

Regarding comorbidities and risk factors, five had chronic childhood malnutrition as well as immunosuppression, respectively, while the rest, suffered from multiple congenital anomalies, asthma, diabetes, gastrotomy, chronic kidney failure, and leukemia. Four even lacked a history of any disease.

Likewise, five were under 12 months of age, two were 14 years old, and a similar figure was 13 and 15 years old, so the rest were three, four, five, seven, 11, and 17 years old.

The first death of a minor was registered on June 22, 2020, a six-month-old male from Campeche, according to information provided by the SSY.

In what corresponds to 2021, the first was on January 29, an 11-year-old male, who lost the battle to Covid-19, since he also had a serious nutritional disorder.

The SSY detailed that the infant was originally from Valladolid, who suffered from chronic child malnutrition.

Similarly, the second case occurred on May 24, it was a girl, 10 months old, diagnosed with immunosuppression.

Later, on August 6, it was a fifteen-year-old from Maxcanú municipality, who suffered from malnutrition.

On the 14th of that month, there was a 13-year-old adolescent, originally from Oxkutzcab, who suffered from malnutrition.

While on the 24th of the eighth month it was a seven-year-old girl, who suffered from immunosuppression and was originally from Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

The first case in September was a fifteen-year-old boy, originally from Tizimín, who suffered from asthma, who died on the 23rd.

Then, on the 25th of the ninth month, it was an 11-year-old from Valladolid, who had immunosuppression, and on the 30th, it was a one-year-old girl, from Tixcacalcupul, who suffered from hydrocephalus.

The ninth case was registered this October 1st, a 17-year-old girl, who suffered from immunosuppression.

