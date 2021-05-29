Possible return to face-to-face classes on June 7: SEP

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2021).- Delfina Gómez Álvarez, head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), said that it is possible to return to face-to-face classes on June 7, since to date 2,680,579 education workers have been vaccinated, which represents 85 percent of the total census.
“We have been able to finish and conclude this week the vaccination process of our educational personnel and we already have the possibility, the great opportunity to return to classes on June 7, which has been planned by the Education Secretariat ”, she pointed out.
In this sense, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, instructed the Education Secretary to publicize the official guidelines for returning to the classrooms and stressed that attendance is voluntary and that the distance learning program will be maintained.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
2-year-old girl accidentally ingests Muriatic Acid at Centenario Zoo bathroom
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- A.
-
Young Yucatecan invents Maya-speaking robot that detects Covid-19
Govrnor Mauricio Vila visits a young.
-
Voting against AMLO is voting for Mexico (OPINION)
By Jorge Negrete Cárdenas MEXICO, May.
-
Three arrested in anti-drug operation in western Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- Three.
-
Morena loses half of the national territory (Opinion)
The debacle of Morena and its.
-
Squatters demonstrate against the CFE in the hotel zone of Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 28, 2021).-.
-
Mexico’s doctors protest as vaccines denied to frontline health workers
Ana Sofía is a radiologist at.
-
American woman dies after complications from weight loss surgery in Mexico
A trip to Mexico to save.
-
KLM airline announces new Amsterdam-Cancun route
Cancun, QRoo, (May 28, 2021).- Europe.
-
In Quintana Roo there is a lack of medicines for children with cancer
Non-governmental organizations have had to intervene.
Leave a Comment