Possible return to face-to-face classes on June 7: SEP

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2021).- Delfina Gómez Álvarez, head of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), said that it is possible to return to face-to-face classes on June 7, since to date 2,680,579 education workers have been vaccinated, which represents 85 percent of the total census.

“We have been able to finish and conclude this week the vaccination process of our educational personnel and we already have the possibility, the great opportunity to return to classes on June 7, which has been planned by the Education Secretariat ”, she pointed out.

In this sense, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, instructed the Education Secretary to publicize the official guidelines for returning to the classrooms and stressed that attendance is voluntary and that the distance learning program will be maintained.

