Due to COVID-19 or lack of money, over 5 million Mexican students have dropped out of school

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 24, 2021).- During 2020, around 5.2 million students, between the ages of 3 and 29, dropped out of school for reasons related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic or due to poverty. Factors such as the health emergency and the lack of money or resources had a direct influence on the fact that all those students did not enroll in the 2020-2021 school year.

This was announced by journalist Denise Maerker in the radio program Atando Cabos, a radio show on Grupo Fórmula.

The alarming number of school dropouts comes from the Survey to Measure the Impact of COVID-19 on Education, carried out in 2020 by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The official document also indicates that 740 thousand young people did not finish the last school year; On the other hand, 1.8 million who were enrolled in the 2019-2020 cycle no longer enrolled in 2020-2021.

The return to face-to-face classes is about to occur in some states

For some months, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has made it clear that the return to face-to-face classes will only occur when the states reach the green color of the Epidemiological Traffic Light.

Currently, only Campeche, Chiapas, and Sonora have reached this status, so physical return plans to classrooms are being evaluated to guarantee the integrity of students and teachers.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) also called for teachers to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus so that they can return to work without putting themselves at risk of contagion.

