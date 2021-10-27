Campeche cemeteries are allowed a capacity of 50% on Day of the Dead

Campeche, (October 27, 2021).- Although the alert of the National Epidemiological Traffic Light changes to green in the following days, as it means permission for various activities, the Campeche City Council announced that for October 31st, November 1st, and 2nd, the cemeteries that belong to the commune will be open and they will allow 50 percent of capacity to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in addition to extra prevention and health measures.

The four municipal cemeteries will be open, so the commune launched an intensive cleaning program in the cemeteries of San Román, Santa Lucía, Samulá, and Siglo XXI.

It was Máximo Segovia Ramírez, director of the Department of Public Services, who informed the decision when visiting together with the head of Civil Protection, Guadalupe del Carmen Rodríguez Chávez, the aforementioned cemeteries to supervise the progress of the intensive cleaning program, which for more than a week held for the upcoming celebrations.

He also said that even if he could change the health traffic light to green in the coming days, following the instructions of the mayor, Biby Rabelo de la Torre, they contemplate maintaining the capacity dictated in each of the pantheons and, in addition, they will take the measures of health to reduce contagion risks.

He mentioned that the use of face masks will be mandatory to enter the pantheons, in addition to the fact that upon entering there will be personnel who will apply disinfectant gel to visitors, and said that on this occasion they will allow the entry of older adults as long as they are accompanied by a family member or responsible person, and in the case of children and pregnant people, although the recommendation is that they refrain from going to cemeteries, if they do, they must do so accompanied.

He explained that the agency under his charge works on the new image of municipal cemeteries, “we are currently cleaning and painting to have the colors of the new municipal administration and provide the services they require and carried out an extensive and intensive cleaning that consists of cleaning tasks, collecting of garbage, debris, pruning trees, repairing public lighting and repairing drinking water intakes ”.

He also said that in order for the liturgical celebrations that they will officiate in the pantheons to be in order, they will offer all the support from the Mayor’s Office of Campeche, and stressed that the hours in which the cemeteries will operate will be from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments