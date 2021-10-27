Incredibly the cost of AMLO’s Maya Train Project increases by 42%, from 140 to 200 billion pesos

In addition, this project faces 25 legal injunctions that seek to stop its construction

MEXICO, (October 27, 2021).- The Maya Train project not only faces 25 appeals that seek to halt its construction, but also the increase in its costs, which have skyrocketed from 140 billion to 200 billion pesos, acknowledged the general director of the National Fund for Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Milardy Douglas Rogelio Jiménez Pons.

When appearing before the Senate Communications and Transportation Commission, chaired by the Morenista Lucía Meza, as part of the gloss of the Third Government Report, the official assured that “it is guaranteed” that the construction of the Maya Train “will not affect” the environment.

He explained that when the initial cost estimate for the project was made, only the Cancun-Playa del Carmen stretch of double track had been envisaged; However, later it was decided to build the Mérida-Cancún, Cancún-Tulum, and Cancún-Chetumal sections on a double track, which will also be electrified.

“Then the economic parameters begin to change. Why? Because the initial cost goes from 140 billion pesos, it goes to almost 200 thousand. It is more or less what we have estimated, which we are now adjusting, ” he revealed.

Jiménez Pons explained that of the 25 appeals that seek to stop the construction of the project, which were filed by 327 people, 49 were carried out by individuals and legal entities that are repeated.

The official, to a question made by the PRD senator, Miguel Ángel Mancera, said that six organizations of the society have been identified behind these protections. “To your express question if we consider that this could at any given time cause a construction stoppage, I hope not,” he said.

According to Jiménez Pons, some leaders who are against the work are well-intentioned and have the right to oppose it, however, “others are social fighters who have their position, respectable, and at the end of all this is to understand that they have the right to demonstrate and present legal protection ”, the official considered.

