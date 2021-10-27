Man caught stealing beer, clothes, and dog food at Walmart in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).- The private security personnel of a commercial store, located in Supermanzana 21 in Cancun, prevented a subject from stealing merchandise worth a thousand pesos, who ran out of the supermarket.

According to the Municipal Police report, the detainee responds to the name of Alejandro N, 41 years old, originally from Mexico City.

The events occurred this Sunday, October 24th, when the now detainee posed as a customer of the Walmart establishment.

The security personnel of the place surprised the suspect, with the video surveillance cameras, when he got between his clothes wines, meats, among other items, with a value of more than a thousand pesos.

When the accused approached the exit, he began to run, without making the respective payment, but was arrested before he fled.

The man was handed over to the Municipal Police and transferred to their base to later be placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







