Man caught stealing beer, clothes, and dog food at Walmart in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (October 27, 2021).- The private security personnel of a commercial store, located in Supermanzana 21 in Cancun, prevented a subject from stealing merchandise worth a thousand pesos, who ran out of the supermarket.
According to the Municipal Police report, the detainee responds to the name of Alejandro N, 41 years old, originally from Mexico City.
The events occurred this Sunday, October 24th, when the now detainee posed as a customer of the Walmart establishment.
The security personnel of the place surprised the suspect, with the video surveillance cameras, when he got between his clothes wines, meats, among other items, with a value of more than a thousand pesos.
When the accused approached the exit, he began to run, without making the respective payment, but was arrested before he fled.
The man was handed over to the Municipal Police and transferred to their base to later be placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Japan startup launches $700,000 US dollars hoverbike
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese startup.
-
New Super Sub Can Dive to 1,000 Feet and Move Faster Than a Bottlenose Dolphin
U-Boat Worx already has a full fleet.
-
The Maya Train, a project with gender perspective
CHEMAX, Yucatan, (October 27, 2021).- In.
-
AMLO will be in Yucatán Thursday, Oct. 28th, to supervise Maya Train works
Mérida, Yucatán, (Ocotber 27, 2021) .-.
-
Cancun and Riviera Maya will start 2022 with high hotel occupancy
The new flights from Europe and.
-
Campeche cemeteries are allowed a capacity of 50% on Day of the Dead
Campeche, (October 27, 2021).- Although the.
-
Incredibly the cost of AMLO’s Maya Train Project increases by 42%, from 140 to 200 billion pesos
In addition, this project faces 25.
-
Ignorant people are killing Mérida‘s ‘great lung’ with garbage
Given the garbage that people throw.
-
Yucatán’s public debt exceeds 6.2 billion pesos
MÉRIDA, MX.- In the corresponding report.
-
New taxes ruled out for Climate Change Law
Mérida, Yucatán.- After the ruling to.
Leave a Comment