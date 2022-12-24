Night route will operate normally on December 24 and 25

Rafael Hernández, director of the Institute of Territorial Mobility and Urban Development, reported that the night route will not suspend service this December 24, 25, 31, nor on January 1.
They will work during normal hours and with the same frequencies, so you can go to your parties and return home without a problem and not spend on high fees for platform applications.
TYT Newsroom
