New construction regulations in Quintana Roo guarantee access to people with disabilities

The regulation will make it compulsory for new constructions to respect accessibility measures.

QUINTANA ROO, (September 17, 2021).- The Benito Juárez City Council, unanimously approved the repeal of the current municipal Construction Regulations and replace it with a new one .

Among the novelties of this new regulatory framework, is the universal accessibility manual, which establishes the specific measures so that new constructions in the municipality have the instruments to guarantee access to people with disabilities.

“The municipality of Benito Juárez, since 2006, has a regulation on construction, which has not had substantive reforms that meet the needs , growth and development of the municipality,” explains the unanimously approved opinion.

Pablo Gutiérrez Fernández, councilor who chairs the Urban Development and Transportation Commission, said that the approval of regulations is essential to respond to the current needs of the demarcation and, in this case, it will regulate public and private construction.

He indicated that people with disabilities and older adults have been excluded as they are not included in buildings, so this regulation will make it mandatory for new buildings to respect the accessibility measures established in international standards, with the establishment of the requirements that are needed. for the construction of ramps, tactile signs, among other elements that guarantee inclusion as they are fully functional.

“The Manual of Complementary Technical Standards for Universal Accessibility for Public Space will be a complementary instrument to what is established in the Construction Regulations for the Municipality of Benito Juárez and other provisions on the matter, to regulate the criteria that will be followed during design, planning, construction and modification in buildings, spaces, environments and services of the city for public or private uses ”.

Likewise, it was established to leave a parking space for people with disabilities every 40 homes, among other measures that guarantee the mobility of this sector of the population.

The promoter of this new regulation also commented that in this new regulatory framework a title called ‘citizen participation’ was added, with the integration of a municipal commission of technical participation for urban development, as a collegiate body of a consultative and advisory nature for to get involved in the urban development of the municipality, among other new figures.

Likewise, Gutiérrez Fernández assured that in this new regulation the construction procedures that are processed in the Municipal Urban Development Directorate are updated and improved.

Source: Sipse

