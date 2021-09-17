Guns N’Roses concert in Mérida will be held until 2022

The event was scheduled for October 9 at the Xmatkuil Fair. This is the second time the international Rock’n Roll band event has been postponed.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- The Guns N’Roses band officially reported, through their social networks, that the dates for their presentations in Mexico will be postponed, and moved to 2022, and that includes the performance that had been scheduled for next September 9. October at the Xmatkuil Fair in Mérida.

Originally, they would be presented in Mérida in November 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the date to remain on the air, and in 2021 it was officially announced that the show will take place would be on October 9 at the Xmatkuil venue.

However, on Thursday the Guns’ social networks published an official statement in which they announced that all dates in Mexico, including Mérida, would be moved to a new date for 2022.

Although there was uncertainty and doubts about this concert, it is a fact that Guns N ‘Roses themselves had reported it on their official website, including Mérida on their 2021 tour, and now they are the ones who ensure that the presentation is still current.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments