OECD and CONAMER say Mérida is the best city in Mexico to invest

The OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) recognizes Mérida as the municipality with the best regulatory and administrative conditions in Mexico and Latin America to attract investment and create jobs, thanks to the public security, the legal certainty that characterizes it, and the use of technologies in its processes.

-The CONAMER gives Mérida the SARE – PROSARE 2020 Certificate, which recognizes the ease of opening companies within the municipality, thanks to simple procedures, agile processes, and digital platforms that allow companies to be opened in less than 72 hours.

-The CONAMER (National Commission for Regulatory Improvement) recognized Mérida as one of the best national practices in terms of responses and regulatory actions implemented to address and mitigate the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the support, credits, and programs aimed at taking care of the population’s health and economy.

Mérida, July 28.-Within the framework of the Second Session of the Municipal Council for Regulatory Improvement of the Merida City Council, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha presented the most important actions in the area of ​​digital government, combating corruption and simplifying procedures that allowed the Yucatecan capital to obtain the recognition of the National Observatory for Regulatory Improvement as the best city in the country in 2020 to invest, open and operate businesses.

It should be noted that the Sub-National Regulatory Improvement Indicator evaluates 3 general pillars: Policies, Institutions, and Tools. Mérida recently positioned itself as the most advanced municipality nationwide, with a rating of 4.0 out of 5 possible points. In this way, the city council obtained the highest rating in the history of the Observatory, as well as the highest achieved by the City Council.

The Municipal Council for Regulatory Improvement is the consulting body for regulatory improvement policy in the municipality, made up of representatives of different social groups, with the aim of simplifying procedures, reducing time, and costs for both citizens and companies who wish to open or operate a business.

The presentation of the actions was attended by representatives of the business, academic and social sectors of the state, such as COPARMEX, CANADEVI, CMIC, CANACO SERVYTUR, among others. Also, Professor Ramón Archila Marín, National Coordinator of States and Municipalities of CONAMER, Dr. Manuel Gerardo Flores Romero, coordinator of the OECD Regulatory Policy Division in Latin America and Professor Álvaro Cetina Puerto, Undersecretary of Innovation, Regulatory Improvement and Institutional Efficiency (SIMER) of the state of Yucatan.

During his participation Archila Marín, National Coordinator of States and Municipalities of CONAMER, stressed that the actions implemented by the City Council to address and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 represent an example at the national level, thanks to the fact that all supports, credits or programs evaluated from an emergency perspective, favoring transparency, easy access, and simple compliance, as well as an immediate response.

For his part, the Coordinator of the Regulatory Policy Division of the OECD stressed that Mérida is the only municipality in the country that has managed to preserve and improve regulatory improvement tools at the level of administrations, which is why Mérida is the best city in Mexico to invest today.

For his part, the Undersecretary for Innovation, Regulatory Improvement and Institutional Efficiency, Álvaro Cetina Puerto, recognized the effort of this administration to continue with the work done, provide legal certainty between administrations and position itself as the best-evaluated municipality in the history of the National Observatory Regulatory Improvement, a reflection of the public policies implemented to reduce paperwork and improve the business environment, an essential engine in the current context.

Finally, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha received the SARE – PROSARE 2020 National Certificate from CONAMER, which recognizes that the administration adopts simple, clear, and agile processes for issuing operating licenses, a key element for generating jobs, the opening of companies and the economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

