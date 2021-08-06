Survivors of acid attacks cry for justice in Mexico

Elisa Xolalpa has had three daughters and found a job she enjoys since a former boyfriend tried to destroy her life by tossing acid on her when she was 18. Two decades later, she is still seeking justice.
Survivors of acid attacks like Xolalpa are banding together and raising their voices in Mexico despite the country’s sky-high violence — especially toward women and staggering levels of impunity.
“I thought I was the only one,” said the 38-year-old, who grows flowers on Mexico City’s south side. “But we’re not alone anymore.”
Survivors want the attacks classified as attempted femicide, aid with the innumerable surgeries that follow, and psychological support. They want to be seen even though their faces hurt.
