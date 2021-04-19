INEGI declares that these are the six cities where Mexicans feel most insecure

April 19, 2021.- According to the results of the thirtieth survey of the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) , which is carried out by INEGI during the first fortnight of March 2021, it reveals that in that month 66.4 percent of the 18-year-old population and over consider that living in their city is unsafe.

This data is significant, since it represents a statistical change with respect to those registered in March and December of last year, since they were 73.4 and 68.1 percent, respectively.

It should be noted that in this edition, 17 cities changed their positioning from December 2020, 12 of these cities had reductions and 5 increased.

On the other hand, the perception of insecurity continues to be higher in women with 71 percent, while for men it was 60.9 percent.

What are the six cities with the highest perception of insecurity?

According to the latest survey, the cities with the highest percentage of people aged 18 and over who think that living in their city is unsafe are Fresnillo (Zacatecas) with 94.2 percent, Ecatepec (Estado de México) with 89.9 percent, Cuernavaca (Morelos) with 87.8 percent, Gustavo A Madero (CDMX) with 86.4 percent, Uruapan (Michoacan) with 86.3 percent and Guadalajara (Jalisco) with 86.1 percent.

What are the six cities with the lowest perception of insecurity?

On the other hand, the cities with the lowest perception of insecurity are: San Pedro Garza García (Nuevo León) with 8.2 percent, Tampico (Tamaulipas) with 25.2 percent, San Nicolás de los Garza (Nuevo León) with 26.2 percent, Los Cabos (Baja California Sur) with 26.2 percent, Piedras Negras (Coahuila) with 29.4 percent, and Mérida (Yucatán) with 30.3 percent.

In what places do you feel most unsafe?

On the other hand, the survey reveals that 78.4 percent of the population feels insecure in ATMs located on public roads, 71.2 percent feel in public transportation, 63.4 percent of them feel insecure in the bank and 59.2 percent on the streets who walk daily.

Since September 2013, the ENSU, on a quarterly basis, has carried out thirty surveys.

