The Mayor supervises works in the Villa Jardín subdivision in Ciudad Caucel

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- Accompanied by José Collado Soberanis, director of Municipal Public Services, Barrera Concha mentioned that in addition to the optimal management of municipal resources, these tasks are streamlined thanks to citizen participation, which makes reports through the City Council (9999 24 4000).

“In this administration, we maintain as our priority the joint work that guarantees greater proximity and collaboration with the citizens. Mérida is a city with challenges, where the main challenge is to continue with the orderly development of the municipality with more and better opportunities for all ”, he indicated.

During the tour, in which he greeted residents of the subdivision, the Mayor stressed that the commitment and the most important responsibility that this City Council has is to provide urban infrastructure and provide quality and timely public services to citizens to consolidate the common good.

During the supervision, Barrera Concha spoke with Fabiola Chávez, a resident of the subdivision, who related that during her residence in another city she was able to verify that Mérida is an unbeatable municipality, since its streets breathe security, tranquility, in addition to the fact that the Yucatecan capital has quality public services.

For his part, Collado Soberanis explained that among the works carried out by the Municipal Public Services staff consisted of clearing ditches, providing maintenance and placement of public lighting, preventive pruning, cleaning and sweeping of streets, and paintwork on the children’s playground games and exercise equipment, as well as the general cleaning of that public space.

He explained that 30 members of the management’s operational staff were in charge of the work in the subdivision.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments