Find original gifts at CAAY’s Magno Christmas Event

With the objective of promoting artisan work, so that ancestral techniques are not lost and at the same time the new ones contribute to the creation of better pieces, on December 2, 3 and 4 the CAAY Christmas Event will take place.

The event will be held at the Gran Salón de Convenciones of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco), from 10 am to 8 pm, with free admission. Eighty-one artisans will participate in this third edition.

Ana Sansores Bernés, director of Special Projects and Support for Women Entrepreneurs of the Secretaría de Fomento Económico y Trabajo (Sefoet), explained that this event, organized by the Colectivo de Artistas y Artesanos de Yucatán (CAAY), will offer all kinds of art and crafts.

She indicated that Guanajuato will be the guest state, with four exhibitors of cast bronze, huaraches, mirrors and brass articles, among others.

In addition, artisans from Campeche, Quintana Roo and the host Yucatán will participate, with the work of artists from Izamal, Valladolid and Muna.

Jewelry, textiles, basketry, papier-mâché, handmade paper, turned, carved and polychrome wood, utilitarian ceramics and reproductions of pre-Hispanic pieces, glass fusing and other unique techniques will be on offer.

As part of the organizing committee, Leticia Cuevas commented that this event is very special because the artisans will be in charge of the stalls they set up in order to explain to people the details of the unique pieces they will be offering.

She specified that the aim is that the people who participate are creators with new or ancestral techniques, but that they are original in their pieces.

“Another goal is that the artisans have ancestral or new techniques, but that at the same time they are open to innovation, to the mixture of both to create better products,” she said.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments