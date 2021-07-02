Tropical storm “Elsa” becomes a category 1 hurricane

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- With sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, tropical storm “Elsa” became a category 1 hurricane this Friday, July 2nd, according to the United States Hurricane Center.

Elsa, the fifth cyclonic formation so far this year, is reported at a distance of about 30 kilometers west-southwest of Barbados Island.

Given this, a large part of the Caribbean region is on alert, because strong gusts of wind and rainfall are expected in the Atlantic Ocean area.

Photo: (Where is map)

Trajectory of “Elsa”

According to the UADY meteorologist, Juan Vázquez Montalvo, “Elsa” is expected to reach the center and south of the Arc of the Lesser Antilles at noon this Friday and enter the waters of the eastern Caribbean Sea in the afternoon and evening and head to the Central Caribbean towards the island of Jamaica and south of the island of Hispaniola.

He indicated that the High Pressure of the Azores will cause it to move at a very fast speed that is twice that of Tropical Cyclones, and in turn that high speed imposes a slow development on it.

The path that “Elsa” is predicted to have. Photo: (NOAA)

Without affecting the Yucatan Peninsula

He explained that it is expected that once it enters the Caribbean Sea, it will define a better trajectory that it could follow and know, with greater security, if there is any possibility of affecting the Yucatan Peninsula or not since the current trajectory could undergo some changes in last minute, although the models are consistent in that it will go to the island of Cuba in the long term.

Due to its remoteness at the moment it is not a danger for Yucatan, but because its trajectory marked by the models directs it towards the east of the Caribbean Sea, the authorities keep it under surveillance.

The inhabitants of the Yucatan Peninsula are asked to remain calm since there is no reason for danger at the moment and only follow the development of the system.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







