Murder of a woman connected to police officer gunned down in Merida

MÉRIDA, Yuc., July 24, 2021.- The murdered woman had already been threatened by her ex-husband David O G., who told her to hand him over the children or otherwise “something could happen to her”.

Due to these threats, the young mother had filed a complaint with the Yucatán State Prosecutor’s Office and had repeatedly asked for protection (so far the authorities have not confirmed this fact).

The victim was 39 years old. She was the mother of three children, but only the one-year-old girl was with her at the time of the murder.

Faced with the psychological violence that the man exercised against her, her family tried not to leave her alone; which is why her father immediately went to her home when she told him that three people had come to her house, allegedly to clean up.

According to a next-door neighbor, upon arrival at the property, the victim’s father noticed the baby was crying and, knowing that his daughter never left her granddaughter alone, called the police, who reported the murder and alerted the central of command of the disappearance of the red Toyota Yaris compact car owned by the murdered woman

So when Raúl Adrián Couoh Aké, the police officer that was recently gunned down in the streets of Merida, located the vehicle, he stopped it, and upon corroborating that it was the same car stolen at the crime scene, tried to arrest the suspects who finally subdued and shot him.

