American firefighter celebrating his wedding anniversary found dead in Cancun

An investigation is underway into how Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow died Monday while vacationing in Cancun, according to Mexican authorities.
On Twitter, Mexican authorities said an “investigation folder” has been started in the death of a man from Texas in the municipality of Benito Juárez in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.
“The circumstances in which the events occurred are being investigated,” according to the social media post from Fiscalía General Quintana Roo, which is the State Attorney General’s Office for Quintana Roo.
“The body was located in a bathroom window” at a hotel, which was not the resort where Snow was staying, according to the tweet translated from Spanish.
His cause of death has not been released. Family members believe he was murdered after possibly being kidnapped, according to media reports.
Elijah Snow’s wife, Jamie Snow, told family members her husband had been found dead Monday morning while they were staying at a Cancun resort, and she was told he had possibly fallen over a wall, KTVT-TV reported. The family did not believe that explanation, and hired a local attorney who obtained crime scene photos that suggest Snow was beaten to death, according to KTVT-TV.
The couple was at the resort celebrating their 10-year anniversary, according to news reports. The name of the resort has not been released by authorities.
KTVT-TV first reported Thursday that Elijah Snow was found dead after the couple’s first night on vacation.
The television station reported that the couple had a few drinks at the hotel bar and decided to head back to their room, but Elijah Snow stopped and went back to the bar while his wife went to their room and fell asleep.
Jamie Snow went searching for him Monday morning when he didn’t return to their room, and she was told by someone that he had been found dead.
Randy Elledge, Snow’s father-in-law, told the TV station that it appeared that Elijah Snow was beaten and possibly suffocated.
Source: Star Telegram
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s agri-food trade balance reached a surplus of 4.22 billion US dollars between January and May
The value of Mexico’s agri-food exports.
-
Murder of a woman connected to police officer gunned down in Merida
MÉRIDA, Yuc., July 24, 2021.- The.
-
AMLO calls Cuba an ‘example’
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
-
Live an extreme adventure with cenotes, zip-lining, and hiking at Chinkilá, Yucatán
Tecoh, Yucatan (July 24, 2021) .-.
-
Alert for “invasion” of snakes during the rainy season in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Snakes are.
-
Man who set himself on fire downtown Mérida finally died
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- On.
-
You left as a hero who loved his job: girlfriend of the murdered cop
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Alejandra.
-
The Mérida City Council, an important ally to attract investment to Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Mayor.
-
So far this year, Yucatan has already exceeded the figure of total Covid infections registered in 2020
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- In.
-
Three palapas mysteriously set on fire in Cancun´s Playa Langosta
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 24, 2021).-.
Leave a Comment