Estimated arrival of 10,000 tourists a day during the summer in Cozumel

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, (July 17, 2021).- Port authorities indicated that 80 percent of the tourism that arrives on the island of Cozumel is national and 20 percent is foreign; the business sector seeks to reestablish pre-pandemic sea crossing schedules
The presence of national tourists registers a rebound at the beginning of the summer vacation season, since 80 percent of those who arrive by sea through the federal route from Playa del Carmen, come from other states of the country, according to Administration authorities Portuaria Integral de Quintana Roo (Apiqroo), who estimate that approximately 10,000 travelers cross to Cozumel every day.
From the early hours of this Thursday, July 15th, the crossings from Playa del Carmen to Cozumel reached their maximum capacity. To respond to the increase in user demand, in an hour and a half the Winjet company enabled three of its vessels.
Taxi drivers, car rental companies, and businesses that are on the boardwalk benefited from the arrival of hundreds of tourists by the hour and hope that it will continue like this for the remainder of this month and the next.
Port authorities estimate an average of 10,000 daily tourists to the island this holiday season. For this reason, both the municipal authority and the business chambers requested the Ports and Merchant Marine Directorate, as well as the Harbor Master’s Office, to reestablish the times of sea crossings as they were before the pandemic.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
